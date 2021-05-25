WANT TO LISTEN ON YOUR SMART SPEAKER?

CLICK HERE FOR INSTRUCTIONS
instagram Logo

Medicine Hat's Best New Radio Station

LISTEN LIVE

Recently Played

album art
LOADING...
album art
LOADING...
album art
LOADING...
album art
LOADING...
album art
LOADING...
radio-player-canada-logo
Play Mute
CLOSE

Listen with your smart Speakers anywhere in your home

JACK 102.1 works seamlessly with voice assistants like Alexa, Google, and Apple to make your favourite audio available at your command. All you have to do is ask.